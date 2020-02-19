BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — It's Mardi Gras season -- a time for beads, booze and king cake.

But in the city of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a child.

On Sunday, a woman said her 12-year-old daughter was given a disturbing item during the Waveland Nereid's Parade. Nicole Fairconeture told CNN a white man called her daughter up to a float decorated with New Orleans Saints jerseys.

Fairconeture said the man handed the girl a black doll with beads around its neck as if to be a noose.

Fairconeture said as her daughter walked away from the float, the man yelled, "That's you," CNN reported.

The police department said it's now investigating with the Waveland Police Department and the Krewe of Nereids.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported the Waveland mayor said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

CNN reported that he Krewe of Nereids said the rider who gave the doll to the girl was on a float that followed its parade, but that the man and the float were not affiliated with the organization.

