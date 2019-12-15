MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — A 7-year-old has died after being struck by a trailer following the Mount Juliet Christmas Parade.

Police say the child fell from the trailer he was riding and was struck as it was being towed by a 2014 Ford F150 through a parking lot behind Mt. Juliet Middle School at a low rate of speed following the parade.

Officers were made aware of the incident at around 12:20 p.m. They immediately called for medics and responded to the scene to help the injured child.

The 7-year-old child was taken to Vanderbilt with critical injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A witness to the scene said the father of the young boy who struck was driving the vehicle, and the children around were traumatized from what they had witnessed.

A fundraiser page has been set up by a family friend. A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mount Juliet Middle School in the boy's honor.

