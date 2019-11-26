LARGO, Fla. — A child has been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Largo.
Police say two vehicles collided on Keene Road at McMullen Road around 11 a.m.
The southbound lanes of Keene Road are closed.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
What other people are reading right now:
- Classrooms in Crisis: Tampa Bay area teachers are being injured by students
- Burned koala, whose rescue from wildfire was caught on video, has died
- Trump signs bill into law making animal cruelty a federal felony
- Prosthetic legs stolen from double-amputee high school wrestler
- Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder for stabbing his grandmother to death, police say
- 'We're still here:' Seminole Tribe shares dark history of Egmont Key
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter