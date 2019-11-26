LARGO, Fla. — A child has been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Largo.

Police say two vehicles collided on Keene Road at McMullen Road around 11 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Keene Road are closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

