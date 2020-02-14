SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 76-year-old Sarasota man for possession of child pornography.

Deputies said Richard Sundstrom took his phone to a repair store to be fixed. According to an arrest report, employees called law enforcement when they found pictures of nude children on his device.

During an interview, Sundstrom admitted that he downloaded the pictures, according to deputies.

Sundstrom is charged with 37 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

