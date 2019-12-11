MELVILLE, N.Y. — A Long Island woman is accused of using the U.S Postal Service and social media to harass a child with a genetic disorder that causes skin to harden and crack, according to New York State police.

The Daily Freeman reports Krista Sewell, 26, was arrested last week on several charges including aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony.

The child, Anna Riley, suffers from harlequin ichthyosis. It is a severe genetic disorder that mainly affects the skin. Infants with this condition are born with very hard, thick skin covering most of their bodies. The skin forms large, diamond-shaped plates that are separated by deep cracks.

According to WABC-TV, authorities say Sewell posted messages threatening the child on Facebook and Instagram over the last year and mailed threatening notes to the child's house.

Sewell was charged with aggravated harassment, stalking, and a hate crime with aggravated harassment, police said.

She was taken to jail and held on $25,000 bail.

