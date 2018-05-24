The speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard will be lowered from 40 mph to 35 mph starting Friday.

The change was announced a day after a mother was killed and an infant was injured when they were struck by vehicles while crossing the roadway.

The city of Tampa will begin posting new speed limit signs along the boulevard.

Message boards announcing the change will be put up.

The city says the change is part of an ongoing project to make Bayshore safer for pedestrians and drivers.

