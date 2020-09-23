Live updates | Grand Rapids responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor's case

Here are live updates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Kentucky grand jury Wednesday indicted one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's case for "wanton endangerment." No one was charged in Taylor's death.

The three charges against former Louisville detective Brett Hankison, who was fired prior to the charges, stem from his shooting into neighboring apartments.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officer Myles Cosgrove were "justified" in their use of force due to Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, firing first. Walker said he believed they were intruders when he shot one officer in the leg.

Cameron said through his office's monthslong investigation it was determined Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor. She was shot at least five times.

Taylor's death, which happened in March, has received national attention. As a Grand Rapids native, Taylor's name has been echoed through the streets at every protest that occurred in the city this summer.

Much of Taylor's extended family remains in the Grand Rapids area and have been present for several events both honoring her life and demanding justice for her death. Her family has said justice would mean the arrests of all three officers involved.

At least one protest has been planned for 7 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle in response to Wednesday's announcement.

Below are live updates:

8:45 p.m. Crowd has formed near Secretary of State, Taylor's family urging people to go home

Demonstrators have moved to the corner of Division and Fulton, across from GRPD and the Secretary of State’s office @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/iEKAp6exsT — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 24, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s family is now urging people to go home. “I appreciate your enthusiasm but it shouldn’t lead to someone going to jail. Go home.” @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/ASHn1AtNlL — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 24, 2020

8:38 p.m. Some protesters are remaining in the downtown area

8:08 p.m. Group marches back toward Rosa Parks Circle

Led by the family of Breonna Taylor, the crowd is now heading back to Rosa Parks Circle. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/81Dob7qEIj — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) September 24, 2020

8:01 p.m. GRPD Chief Payne hears from Taylor's family

Chief has taken a knee with the entire crowd kneeing as well @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/CV6GeubaKf — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) September 24, 2020

7:51 p.m. Taylor's family, protesters call for Chief Payne to come outside

Police barricaded the streets that border the department, however protestors made it through an opening. Now are outside the main entrance calling for Chief Payne to join them. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/VvA10VsYAt — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) September 23, 2020

7:35 p.m. Protesters begin to march toward GRPD

Protestors are now marching to GRPD @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/yd7ZPt7Zz9 — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) September 23, 2020

7:10 p.m. Breonna Taylor's family responds to grand jury's decision

7:00 p.m. Protesters start to gather at Rosa Parks Circle

HAPPENING NOW: Breonna Taylor demonstration in downtown Grand Rapids @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/oyHEVWlw2f — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) September 23, 2020

6:00 p.m. City announces road closures

City announces road closures on Monroe Center NW between Monroe and Division and Fulton Street West between Ionia and Division. The city says its set up public works trucks along Fountain Street NW to help with "traffic control if needed." A barricade has also been placed outside of GRPD.

3:48 p.m. City issues statement

The City of Grand Rapids issues a statement regarding the grand jury's decision and ahead of planned events in response.

The statement reads in part, "we see you, we hear you and we support you. We feel her loss, too. This is her hometown. She is one of us, and we are grieving with her family and our community. We are in this together."

The city said its hearts are with those mourning Taylor's death and that it continues to "honor her life by reimagining policing in our city."

Acknowledging "peaceful gatherings throughout city" planned for the days to come, the city says it supports the events but asked for those gathering to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

"We support peaceful events and we want to work with event organizers and participants to ensure their safety as well as the safety of the public and those who are going about their daily lives, including drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, while respecting everyone’s First Amendment rights," the statement reads.

1:00 p.m. Barricades lined up outside GRPD

