PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The City of Punta Gorda sent letters to 13,000 people on Thursday who are customers of the city's utility services that told them their drinking water tested high for harmful chemicals, the Port Charlotte Sun reported.

The letter said that the Department of Environmental Protection found a maximum contaminate level violation after the last of four quarterly tests that monitor the water quality. It showed high levels of Trihalomethanes, or TTHM, after averaging all four tests, the last of which was in August. That is the standard way they measure the result.

TTHM is present in low levels in most water that is chlorinated, but too high of levels can cause liver, kidney and central nervous system damage as well as an increased risk for certain cancers, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Director of the Punta Gorda Utilities company, Tom Jackson, said there are four sites where they test the water. One of those sites tested high over the course of a year and pushed the average to unsafe levels.

Jackson said that in subsequent weekly testing the levels have been well below the threshold, at about 60parts per billion when the max that is safe to drink is 80 parts per billion.

The water is now "totally and completely safe to drink," Jackson says, and suspects there may have been a lab error.

According to Jackson, the DEP requires that letters get sent to utility companies if they find unsafe levels but that he was drinking coffee with city water at the time 10News spoke to him.

A statement from the city manager's office said, "The City of Punta Gorda Utilities Department has resampled water at the site multiple times and an independent lab has found the samples to be in compliance. The water is safe to drink."

The letter told citizens that if they are concerned they should use alternative sources of drinking water such as bottled water or an approved home water filtration system.

In the meantime, the letter says that the city has started an "aggressive flushing routine" and will continue to test it on a weekly basis. They are also building a reverse osmosis water plant that they expect to be completed in June 2020, and that type of plant will reduce the TTHM's "the total organics in the drinking water" by 50 percent.