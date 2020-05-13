Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Deputies said Kiyli Terreboone went missing from the 1100 block of Warner Road in Green Cove Springs and was last seen at around 5 p.m.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's is searching for a 12-year-old girl who is missing from the Green Cove Springs area.

Deputies said Kiyli Terreboone went missing from the 1100 block of Warner Road and was last seen at around 5 p.m. The sheriff's office said she could be heading to an unknown friend's house near the Dollar General in Green Cove Springs or she could be heading to the Middleburg area.

Terreboone has brown hair tied up into a ponytail and was last seen wearing skinny jeans with rips in the knees and a black tank top.