It was a close call as Officer Demika Lloyd had to undergo emergency surgery, but nearly a year after the shooting, she'll be coming home.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a year after she was shot while responding to a crisis call, a Clayton County police officer is marking a tremendous milestone in her road to recovery: coming home.

The Clayton County Police Department hosted a homecoming celebration for Officer Demika Lloyd on Friday.

Her immediate family, family in blue, and Clayton County residents lined the streets and the front lawn of CCPD headquarters with signs and posters with encouraging messages Friday.

Fred Lloyd saw his aunt for the first time during her homecoming.

"Definitely grateful," he said. "I’m really excited to see her. It’s been a long time. She’s resilient. She’s been strong."

Lloyd did not get out of the car but Police Chief Kevin Roberts says she appreciated the outpour of support.

"We are feeling elated," he said. "This is the greatest progression of all. As you can see, she came from the parking lot and didn’t stay long because this is a lot and she’s humble but she’s also determined. We’re happy to have her on the road to successful recovery."

Several other agencies from across the metro, including Forest Park police, were in attendance.

Lloyd's sister was also there, videotaping every moment, with tears in her eyes.

"I'm so happy and blessed that God spared her life. I'm happy for her," she said.

Clayton County resident, Bertha Ambler, who has never met the officer, showed up to support her and even baked a cake for Lloyd.

"It's made from scratch. With lots and lots of love," she said. "I just want her to know that her labor is not in vain. We love her. We support her. I'm here to celebrate her."

Lloyd was shot several times on July 27, 2022, while tending to a crisis call regarding a woman considering suicide in Jonesboro. Police said they received three separate calls about the woman with the final caller reporting they heard multiple shots and that an officer was down in the yard.

Lloyd was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and had to undergo surgery. At the time, she had been with the department for a year and a half and working the overnight shift, according to the chief.