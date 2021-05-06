He was found on Wednesday and keeps telling police he 'left Mommy's house.'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are looking to identify a young boy found walking alone on Wednesday and locate his parents.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the boy was found in the area of Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Ct.

They described the young boy as 3 years old, standing 3-foot-6 and weighing 40-50 pounds. They said he has both ears pierced and "keeps stating he left Mommy's house."

He was wearing a black shirt, red and black pajama pants and navy blue crocs when he was found.

"We attempted to locate the residence of the juvenile by driving around the neighborhood and going door to door but were not able to locate the residence of the juvenile. The juvenile did not know where his residence was located nor his parent's name," Clayton PD said.