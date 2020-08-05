What it takes for a restaurant or retail store to reopen and keep you safe

Cleaning experts tells us what and how often businesses need to clean to keep their employees and customers safe.

TAMPA, Fla — There’s a lot of things we took for granted before coronavirus. Now, it takes a lot more for businesses to reopen and keep you safe.

“Having a regime of things like doing filters and touch point checking, these are all new things that a lot of businesses are going to have to do, not just restaurants,” said Drew Denby.

Cleaning just got a whole lot harder and there’s areas you may not have realized needed to be cleaned before this virus.

“It’s not quite like spraying everything down with 40 gallons of high-toxic disinfectant anywhere we can go and everything’s going to taste of chlorine,” Denby said. “It doesn’t have to be like that.”

10News turned to the cleaning experts at You’ve Got Maids.

“We see dirt that other people just don’t see because it’s what we do,” Denby said.

“We just can’t help it,” Marion Denby said.

They’re laying out some essential cleaning tips business owners need to know as they prepare to reopen and what you should use to clean surfaces that will kill the virus.

