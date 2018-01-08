The State Attorney's Office has received the case of a fatal shooting outside a Clearwater convenience store that has become the center of controversy over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Markeis McGlockton was fatally shot by Michael Drejka in an argument over a parking spot on July 19.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office declines to arrest Drejka, saying it was case covered by the "stand your ground" law, which allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

The State Attorney's Office could file charges against Drejka.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri again defended his decision not to arrest Drejka.

"The easy thing, in some respects, would have been for me to arrest Drejka and kick it to the state attorney," Gualtieri said. "The easy thing is not the right thing or the legal thing to do based upon the application of law in this case."

