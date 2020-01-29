CLEARWATER, Fla. — A father and son from Clearwater are accused of raising roosters to be used in cock-fighting.

According to a Pinellas Sheriff arrest report, Juan Ortega, 49, and his son Yendys Ortega, 28, had 11 roosters living in cages on their property. The birds were injured and their wattles and combs had been removed. There was also a pit bull for training and fighting the birds, and various items related to cock-fighting.

Juan Ortega was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with cruelty to animals and fighting or baiting animals.

Since then the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office had been looking for Yendys Ortega. He turned himself in on Jan. 28. The younger Ortega was charged with cruelty to animals and fighting or baiting animals.

The arrest affidavit says that Juan Ortega admitted that he had been raising the roosters with his son and said his son was the one responsible for the animals.

Both men bonded out of the Pinellas County jail.

Court records show that Juan Ortega plead not guilty to both charges. Yendys Ortega’s arraignment is not yet scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

