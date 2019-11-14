CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police hope social media will help nab a man accused of burglary.

You can see in the video above a man helping himself to some construction supplies from a house on Apache Trail. The man then took off on a bicycle.

This happened in the middle of the afternoon on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.

