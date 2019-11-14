CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police hope social media will help nab a man accused of burglary.
You can see in the video above a man helping himself to some construction supplies from a house on Apache Trail. The man then took off on a bicycle.
This happened in the middle of the afternoon on Oct. 31.
Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.
What other people are reading right now:
- Alicia Keys to host Grammy Awards again in 2020
- 2 dead, 5 injured in I-75 crash
- Florida Strawberry Festival announces full concert lineup for 2020
- Green bean casserole among America's least favorite Thanksgiving foods
- Hunter thought he would die in Florida swamp after gator bit him
- Grieving son builds 20,000 Christmas light display to honor deceased dad
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter