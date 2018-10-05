A mother who saw her son on surveillance video from a burglary forced him to turn himself in, Clearwater police said.

Kevin King, 18, of Riverview has been charged with burglary and grand theft. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Thursday morning. His bail was set at $12,000.

Video taken by a Ring doorbell showed King at the door of a home in the 3200 block of San Matero Street on April 25. When no one answered the door, he and two other suspects went to the back of the home and entered through a sliding glass door.

$5,000 worth of items were stolen, some of which has been recovered. Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

The video was circulated by news and social media, and that's where King's mother saw it. She arranged for him to turn himself in.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP