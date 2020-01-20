CLEARWATER, Fla. — A baby was found in a stroller next to a woman passed out on a sidewalk in Clearwater on Saturday, according to police.
Rescue crews found Stephanie Planz Saladino, 46, unconscious around 2:48 p.m. Saturday at 726 Bay Esplanade, a public sidewalk.
Next to her was an 11-month-old girl asleep in a stroller, according to a police report.
Saladino and the baby were taken to a hospital.
Nursing staff at the hospital told police that Saladino had a blood alcohol level of .338
Saladio told investigators she had been drinking wine before taking the child on a walk and that she ultimately passed out on the sidewalk.
Saladino was arrested and charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm.
