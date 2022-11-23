Funeral for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick set for Saturday: What you need to know

CLEVELAND — The community will be coming together this Friday and Saturday to remember the life of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick after he was killed in the line of duty last weekend.
Here are the details about his funeral:
Funeral
- Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Fire officials say uniformed personnel should report directly to the arena to get into formation by 10:15 a.m. The procession route from the church to the fieldhouse will be as follows:
- Route 91 northbound
- Route 6 westbound
- Euclid Avenue westbound
- Dille Road to Nottingham Road northbound
- St. Clair Avenue westbound
- East 79th Street southbound
- Superior Avenue westbound
- East 9th Street northbound
- Erieside Avenue to Alfred Lerner Way around FirstEnergy Stadium
- West 3rd Street southbound
- St. Clair Avenue westbound
- West 9th Street southbound
- West Huron Road southeast bound
- Ontario Street southbound past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field
- East 9th Street northbound
- Bolivar Road westbound to the parking garage
The funeral is open to the public, according to his obituary. Due to the procession, the following road areas will be closed:
- Ontario/Huron eastbound
- Ontario/Carnegie
- East 9th/Carnegie
- East 9th/Sumner
- East 9th/Erie Court
- East 9th at Erie Street Cemetery
- East 9th/Bolivar (Bolivar will be open eastbound from East 9th)
- East 9th/Prospect
- Huron/Prospect
- East 9th PI/Huron
- East 8th/Huron
- East 7th/Huron
- East 6th/Huron
- East 4th/High
3News plans to livestream the event on WKYC+, WKYC.com, as well as on our YouTube page.
Lending a hand
As the members of the Cleveland Division of Fire prepare to honor their fallen brother on Saturday, firefighters from other communities are stepping forward to help make sure the city is covered.
According to Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney, 50 departments from Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties are lending their resources to staff Cleveland's 25 fire houses during Johnny Tetrick's funeral service.
"We feel humbled that we can be there," Sweeney told 3News' Bri Buckley. "All of these firefighters, they all want to do something and so the best thing that we can do for them is to go and relieve these firefighters and let them go down and pay their respects to Johnny and his family."
Watch more below:
Calling Hours
On Friday, calling hours for Johnny Tetrick were held at Willoughby Hills Friends Church. The Cleveland Division of Fire posted photos from the memorial on its Facebook page.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Remembering Tetrick
Tetrick, who was a father of three girls, died Saturday after he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run vehicle while working at the scene of an accident along I-90 East near MLK.
"Johnny Tetrick was the prototypical Norman Rockwell-type firefighter," Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke told reporters Tuesday. "Great guy. The center of his life was his three girls, his three beautiful daughters and his family."
A GoFundMe has also raised more than $61,000 for Tetrick’s family as of Wednesday morning. You can make a donation HERE.
The suspect appeared in court earlier this week where a judge set bond at $500,000.