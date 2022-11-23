Funeral for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick set for Saturday: What you need to know

Saturday's 11 a.m. services for Tetrick will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — The community will be coming together this Friday and Saturday to remember the life of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick after he was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Here are the details about his funeral:

Funeral

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

Fire officials say uniformed personnel should report directly to the arena to get into formation by 10:15 a.m. The procession route from the church to the fieldhouse will be as follows:

Route 91 northbound

Route 6 westbound

Euclid Avenue westbound

Dille Road to Nottingham Road northbound

St. Clair Avenue westbound

East 79th Street southbound

Superior Avenue westbound

East 9th Street northbound

Erieside Avenue to Alfred Lerner Way around FirstEnergy Stadium

West 3rd Street southbound

St. Clair Avenue westbound

West 9th Street southbound

West Huron Road southeast bound

Ontario Street southbound past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field

East 9th Street northbound

Bolivar Road westbound to the parking garage

The funeral is open to the public, according to his obituary. Due to the procession, the following road areas will be closed:

Ontario/Huron eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

East 9th/Carnegie

East 9th/Sumner

East 9th/Erie Court

East 9th at Erie Street Cemetery

East 9th/Bolivar (Bolivar will be open eastbound from East 9th)

East 9th/Prospect

Huron/Prospect

East 9th PI/Huron

East 8th/Huron

East 7th/Huron

East 6th/Huron

East 4th/High

Traffic Advisory: There will be road closures this morning around @RMFieldHouse and in the downtown area for the procession and funeral of @ClevelandFire Firefighter Johnny Tetrick. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 26, 2022

3News plans to livestream the event on WKYC+, WKYC.com, as well as on our YouTube page.

Lending a hand

As the members of the Cleveland Division of Fire prepare to honor their fallen brother on Saturday, firefighters from other communities are stepping forward to help make sure the city is covered.

According to Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney, 50 departments from Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties are lending their resources to staff Cleveland's 25 fire houses during Johnny Tetrick's funeral service.

"We feel humbled that we can be there," Sweeney told 3News' Bri Buckley. "All of these firefighters, they all want to do something and so the best thing that we can do for them is to go and relieve these firefighters and let them go down and pay their respects to Johnny and his family."

Calling Hours

On Friday, calling hours for Johnny Tetrick were held at Willoughby Hills Friends Church. The Cleveland Division of Fire posted photos from the memorial on its Facebook page.

Remembering Tetrick

Tetrick, who was a father of three girls, died Saturday after he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run vehicle while working at the scene of an accident along I-90 East near MLK.

"Johnny Tetrick was the prototypical Norman Rockwell-type firefighter," Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke told reporters Tuesday. "Great guy. The center of his life was his three girls, his three beautiful daughters and his family."

A GoFundMe has also raised more than $61,000 for Tetrick’s family as of Wednesday morning. You can make a donation HERE.

The suspect appeared in court earlier this week where a judge set bond at $500,000.