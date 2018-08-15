Climate change could make it more difficult for police to respond to emergencies -- at least according to a new study.

The research, published by MIT scientists Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, implies our world could become less safe by 2050.

The study says human efficiency is linked to the climate conditions people face. Exposure to hotter temperatures, the study found, noticeably reduces the activity of people in two particular regulatory occupations -- law enforcement and food safety inspection.

Sound strange? Click here to read the study.

