Closing the learning gap, 50 students get desktop computers

Families in Hillsborough County received computers to help with virtual learning thanks to a partnership with the non profit Computer Mentors.
Credit: WTSP
Hillsborough County Schools teamed up with Computer Mentor to give out free computers to students who needed one for distance learning.

Friday felt a little like Christmas for 50 Hillsborough County students. The Hillsborough County school district gave each of their families a new desktop computer for their virtual learning with the help of Computer Mentors Group.

The students from Potter, Edison, Foster, James and Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary Schools get to keep these for their academic success.

If your child needs a computer, you can make a request through the Computer Mentors website by clicking here.

