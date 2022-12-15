Coast Guard aircrew responding to helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

All three individuals aboard the helicopter are accounted for and are in a liferaft. An aircrew from Air Station NOLA is responding to the crash.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico about 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay.

According to a message posted on the Coast Guard’s Heartland Twitter account, all three individuals aboard the helicopter are accounted for and are in a liferaft. An aircrew from Air Station NOLA is responding to the crash.

The names and conditions of the individuals involved have not been released at this time. It is unclear what caused the helicopter crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.