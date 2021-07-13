Coast Guard suspends search for Timothy Obi after crews find damaged equipment

"The location and condition of the gear are consistent with a suspected encounter with a marine predator."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for a 37-year-old diver reported missing off the coast of Mayport last weekend.

Timothy Obi was reported missing on Saturday while diving and spearfishing offshore. Friends say he didn't return to the boat.

Crews found diving equipment that matched what was being used by Obi at about 1 p.m. Tuesday roughly 250 yards from where he was diving. The Coast Gaurd reports the equipment was damaged.

"The location and condition of the gear are consistent with a suspected encounter with a marine predator," said Captain Mark Vlaun, commander of Coast Guard Jacksonville Sector, in a statement.

Vlaun reported it was a volunteer boat that helped find the equipment.

I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support in the Jacksonville community and for the hundreds of volunteers who took to the air and sea throughout this search effort," Vlaun said. "I am indebted to our many mission partners: Florida Fish and Wildlife, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and USS Lassen."

Family and friends are holding a candlelight vigil for Obi in Neptune Beach.

His brother, Ryan Obi, gave this statement to First Coast News earlier in the day:

"We would like to thank the crews from the USCG, JSO, JFRD, FWC, and all the volunteers for their compassion, their professionalism, and their steadfast dedication to finding Timmy. The USCG, in particular, have been absolutely amazing providing detailed daily updates; being available and responsive literally all hours of the day; and bringing real humanity in an inhuman ordeal. We are eternally grateful to all of them."

Several people already gathered at vigil for Tim Obi. It’s set to start at 7:30 at the Florida Blvd. beach access at Neptune Beach pic.twitter.com/V1ORkL3mx5 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) July 13, 2021

Obi is both a husband and father to three young children. He is also a well-known member of the local diving community.



"Actually, one of my first dives with the dive shop offshore was with Tim and he was always a safe diver, never reckless or anything like that," Bailey Rowland, who works at Atlantic Pro Divers, told First Coast News Monday.

For four days, the U.S. Coast Guard, along with dozens of volunteers, helped search for Obi, covering more than 3,800 square nautical miles over about 89 hours.

Several agencies were involved in the search, including Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.