PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Coast Guard is looking for a missing man who was on a jet ski.

The Coast Guard says 25-year-old Cole Torrent went out from Nicks Park Boat Ramp in Port Richey Tuesday.

Torrent was reported missing around 1 p.m. The Coast Guard says he had borrowed his friend's jet ski.

The Coast Guard found the jet ski Tuesday night in the mangroves near the boat ramp. But there was no sign of Cole.

