Two men and a woman told officials they survived off of conchs and rats while waiting to be rescued.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men and a woman who say they'd been stranded for 33 days on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba.

The trio stuck on Anguilla Cay waved a makeshift flag to catch the attention of a Coast Guard helicopter crew that flew over the island while on a routine mission Monday.

“We were alerted to them by the flags that they actually had in addition to a large cross that they put out there for themselves,” Aircraft Commander Mike Allert told Local 10.

The crew returned later Monday to drop water, food and a radio. Once the group was hoisted off the island they told officials their boat had capsized and they swam to shore.

The outlet reports the castaways also told Coast Guard crews that eating the meat of rats and conchs helped them survive, but that a lack of freshwater would have been what killed them.

“That is pretty extraordinary. It was incredible,” Lt. Justin Dougherty said, adding it was probably on coconuts. “I don’t know how they did it. I am amazed that they were in such good shape.”

All three were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries.

"Thanks to our aircrews diligently conducting routine patrols, we were able to spot people in distress and intervene," Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard Seventh District said.