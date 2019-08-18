JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted at 5:40 p.m. that no boat has been found in the area and the floating items turned out to not be related to the boaters.

Original story

A cooler and life jackets were found after a vessel matching the ID of the boat used by two missing firefighters was spotted 50 miles east of Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday.

The vessel was reportedly spotted by a civilian aircraft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews are searching for JFRD's Brian McCluney and Fairfax's Justin Walker who were last seen Friday leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp in a 24-foot center console boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside, according to Randy Wyse with the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters. Wyse said McCluney and Walker were in McCluney's father's boat. McCluney's father had died just a few weeks prior.

Family notified the coast guard station in Port Canaveral that the boaters had not returned Friday evening as expected.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Sunday for those who wish to donate to search efforts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing boaters is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

