$219 million in cocaine, marijuana seized by Coast Guard over 2 week period

The drugs were found in 12 separate cases by 7 different vessels.

MIAMI — Over the last two weeks, the United States Coast Guard has been busy.

In a release, the USCG announced that $219 million in cocaine and marijuana was offloaded in Port Everglades Thursday.

The Coast Guard says that the drugs were found in 12 separate operations involving a number of boats, including two USCG vessels.

The list includes:

The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC-903) carried out three interdictions in the Eastern Pacific, seizing approximately 3,882 pounds of cocaine and approximately 2,527 pounds of marijuana.

The USS Pinckney (DDG-91) with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) carried out two interdictions and a bale field recovery in the Eastern Pacific, seizing approximately 5,842 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC-907) carried out one interdiction in the Eastern Pacific, seizing approximately 3,220 pounds of marijuana and approximately 11 pounds of cocaine.

The British naval vessel HMS Medway (P223) with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) carried out two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea, seizing approximately 1,433 pounds of cocaine.

The British naval vessel RFA Argus (A135) with an embarked Coast Guard LEDET carried out one interdiction in the Caribbean Sea, seizing approximately 789 pounds of cocaine.

The USS Kidd (DDG-100) with an embarked Coast Guard LEDET recovered approximately 145 pounds of cocaine while operating in the Caribbean Sea.

The USS Zephyr (PC-8) with an embarked Coast Guard LEDET recovered approximately 12 pounds of marijuana while operating in the Caribbean Sea.

The operations started in April 2020. Numerous agencies were involved in the seizures including the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, the United States Navy, the British Royal Navy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Captain Dorothy Hernaez said of the operations, "I am very proud of the efforts by not only the Harriet Lane crew, but also all the other Coast Guard, Navy, and British Royal navy assets involved in the interdictions. These crews overcame significant challenges related to COVID-19 to remain both operational and effective, in order to keep these drugs off our streets."



