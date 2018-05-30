PALMETTO, Fla. - Two parents are in jail after their two-year-old son was found with cocaine and marijuana in his system, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

The child was found unresponsive in his bed on May 14 and appeared to be having a seizure. The drugs were discovered in his system while being treated at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The child's parents, Kierstyn Lapek, 23, and Devon Barendse, 28, both of 21st Street East, were arrested Wednesday and each face a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm.

The child was released from the hospital.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP