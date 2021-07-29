College-age adults wanted to take part in vaccine study

TAMPA, Fla. — USF Health is looking for young people to be a part of a new study to see how effective vaccines are.
If you haven't been vaccinated, you're 18 to 29-years-old and you've tested positive for COVID-19, you could potentially take part.
This is a nationwide study called Prevent COVID U. There are 50 other sites that are participating.
The goal of the study is to see how coronavirus infection spreads in college-age students. Some of the participants will be selected to receive the Moderna vaccine as part of the study. Anyone who doesn't receive a shot as part of the study will get the opportunity to get vaccinated when it's over.
Click here to learn more about the study and how to sign up. You can also call (813) 974-4842.
