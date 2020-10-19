Here's a look at all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

Multiple fall wildfires continue to burn in Colorado, including near major population centers like Fort Collins, Boulder and Estes Park.

COLORADO, USA — As dry conditions persist throughout the state, multiple wildfires have continued to burn in Colorado well into the fall.

This year's fire season has had two of the largest recorded wildfires in Colorado's history and has led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes and damage to numerous structures everywhere from far northern Colorado to the Western Slope and now to Boulder County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it is closing all National Forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties due to "unprecedented and historic fire conditions."

Those closures will be evaluated based on conditions in the coming days.

Below is a roundup of all of the wildfires currently burning in Colorado and a look at the latest coverage from 9NEWS.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 206,977 acres (323 square miles)

Containment: 55%

Date started: Aug. 13

Information: Now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the Cameron Peak Fire has survived a Labor Day snowstorm and continued to grow southeast toward the foothills west of Fort Collins and Loveland, as well as near Estes Park and into Rocky Mountain National Park.

This has led to evacuation orders for thousands of residents. Crews are working to assess structure damage.

East Troublesome Fire

Size: 170,000 (about 266 square miles)

Containment: 10%

Date started: Oct. 14

Information: The East Troublesome Fire, burning in Grand County, burned aggressively overnight and into Thursday, Oct. 22 and surpassed 170,000 acres. It's now the second largest fire in state history. Wednesday afternoon the fire was just about 24,000 acres.

Residents in Grand Lake were told to evacuate late Wednesday night as the East Troublesome Fire continued to move quickly east and toward the town.

CalWood Fire

Size: 10,073 acres (15.7 square miles)

Containment: 24%

Date started: Oct. 17

Information: The CalWood Fire has burned roughly 15 square miles of land in the foothills northwest of Boulder — the largest recorded wildfire in the county. So far, the fire has damaged 26 homes and led to the evacuation of roughly 3,000 people, including the entire town of Jamestown.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

Size: 460 acres (0.71 miles)

Containment: 43%

Date started: Oct. 18

Information: The Lefthand Canyon Fire has led to numerous additional evacuations in the foothills near Boulder, including the entire towns of Ward and Gold Hill. Spring Gulch Road, Gold Lake Road and Lyons Park Estates are also under an evacuation order.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 14,670 acres (23 square miles)

Containment: 30%

Date started: Aug. 14

Information: The Williams Fork Fire is burning about 10 miles southwest of Fraser. Fire officials said it is believed to be human-caused. The remote and rugged location has been difficult for firefighters to access. The fuels are critically dry due to prolonged drought and the primary fueled is dense stand of spruce-fir. No evacuation notices or pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the Williams Fork Fire.

Middle Fork Fire

Size: 20,194 acres (32 square miles)

Containment: 1%

Date started: Sept. 6

Information: The Middle Fork Fire 10 miles north of Steamboat continues to burn. Firefighters are working to build containment lines and extinguish hot spots as quickly and safely as possible. There are no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in effect for Routt County. Pre-evacs are in place in Jackson County for Rainbow Lakes, Aqua Fria, as well as Teal and Tiago Lakes areas. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect in Routt and Jackson counties.

Ice Fire

Size: 583 acres (0.9 square miles)

Containment: 25%

Date started: Oct. 19

Information: The Ice Fire is burning near the Ice Lakes Trailhead, outside of Silverton. A hotshot crew and air crews are working to contain the fire. There were 23 hikers that were found in the area and evacuated by helicopter. Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading toward US Highway 550.

Mullen Fire

Size: 176,863 acres (276 square miles)

Containment: 76%

Date started: Sept. 17

Information: The Mullen Fire started burning in the Medicine Bow Mountains 38 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming, and has since crossed the Colorado border into parts of Jackson and Larimer counties. Most of the evacuations are in Wyoming, but some have happened north of Walden. Dozens of structures have been destroyed.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 32,466 acres

Containment: 91%

Date started: Aug. 10

Information: This human-caused fire continues to burn in spots after it was first sparked off Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. During its early stages, it led to evacuations in the area, closed the highway and threatened Hanging Lake. Weeks later, 13 firefighters continue to monitor the blaze and are working to suppress any potential flare-ups. Earlier this year, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered a "top national priority."

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 139,007 acres

Containment: 100%

Date started: July 31

Information: Up until last week, the lighting-caused Pine Gulch Fire 18 miles north of Grand Junction was the largest in Colorado history. It is now fully contained, after rapid growth and numerous evacuations.