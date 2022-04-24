Law enforcement community honors NC trooper killed during a traffic stop in January

John Horton was a 15-year veteran of the North Carolina Highway Patrol and left behind a wife and six kids.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The law enforcement community gathered Sunday afternoon to remember State Trooper John Horton, who died in the line of duty in January.

Back the Blue North Carolina gave a check for $92,000 and memorial plaques to the family of John Horton, in addition to a memorial plaque donated to the State Highway Patrol.

Officials previously said John Horton after his brother, fellow officer Trooper James Horton, lost control of his car during a traffic stop in Rutherford County and hit him.

Back the Blue North Carolina said through website sales and donations, a total of $91,174.86 was raised. The organization then rounded it up to an even $92,000.