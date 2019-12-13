ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was only 19 years old when he was shot and killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Mohammed Haitham died as he ran toward the shooter to stop the attack.
"He tried to stop the shooter and he’s a hero. He’s a protector. He’s our hero," Haithum's mom Evelyn Brady said.
Haitham graduated from Lakewood High School. Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill in St. Pete held a benefit concert Friday night for Mo and his family. The bar owner Mark Ferguson decided to organize the benefit concert.
"It's not just a Lakewood thing, it's a whole city thing. This young man was doing everything right," Ferguson said.
He connected with Haitham's family through mutual friends and says the family is grateful for the support.
