Community mourns fallen Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop

Two Bothell police officers were shot Monday night and Officer Jonathan Shoop died at the scene. One suspect is in custody.

A Bothell police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday evening. The department identified him as Officer Jonathan Shoop, who joined the Bothell Police Department on June 3, 2019.

Shoop served in the U.S. Coast Guard before starting his law enforcement career in Bothell. He was engaged to be married and is survived by his mother and two brothers.

A memorial for Shoop continues to grow at Bothell City Hall, where community members are leaving flowers, balloons, and notes on his patrol car and pausing to remember the slain rookie officer.

"My heart goes out to all of them," said Bothell resident Isaac Shorack. "It's a tough job and I think that right now is an interesting time for police officers, but I definitely respect what they do, day in and day out and I'm just praying for them."

The police pursuit started around 9:40 p.m. Monday when officers attempted to pull over a black sedan on State Route 522.

During a short pursuit, the suspect hit a man on a scooter before crashing into a median, according to Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team spokesperson Aaron Snell.

Snell said there was “an exchange of gunfire” after the crash. Shoop died at the scene, and a second officer was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. It is unknown if the suspect or the officers fired first or how many shots were fired.

Bothell police tweeted just before 3:30 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police said the suspect was hiding on a rooftop near the scene when they were arrested. Several agencies joined the manhunt before the suspect was arrested.

It is currently unknown what led to the traffic stop. Police have not publicly named the suspect.

The 2nd officer and man hit on a scooter were not seriously hurt.