Several community members are working together to support the Oldham family after the death of 9-year-old Hallie on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

A community in Maine is rallying behind a family that lost their little girl during last week's storms.

People in Poland turned out Monday evening at the Log Yard Dairy Bar for a fundraiser in support of the Oldham family.

Hallie Oldham, 9, was killed Thursday, June 21, near the Sebago Lake Family Campground after a storm knocked over a tree onto the car she was in.

The ice cream shop posted on Facebook they were able to raise over $10,000 in funds for the Oldham family from the community event, and the shop plans to donate all of Monday's profits to her family.

We truly live in the most wonderful community. This sweet girl on the left, Kylie is Hallie’s sister. For her family we... Posted by The Log Yard Dairy Bar on Monday, July 25, 2022

Neighbors of the Oldham family set up a lemonade stand to help raise money in addition to the Log Yard Dairy Bar fundraiser.

Maddison Bosse, who was helping with the stand, says she grew up with Hallie.



"I think it's really important for this community to remember Hallie, because she a really sweet girl and had a really good impact on our community," Bosse said. "Money that we're making is going to be a donation to their family kind of like their GoFundMe page on Facebook. So, just try to donate and try to help them out as much as best we can."

The GoFundMe fundraiser for Hallie's family is already exceeding its goal. As of Monday evening, approximately $62,000 was raised, surpassing their $50,000 goal through more than 800 donations.

The fundraiser was created on Saturday, June 23.

Other community groups are showing their support by remembering Hallie in other ways.

The Maine Basketball Club Gym honored Hallie in a Facebook post on Saturday as "everything you want in a teammate and player: smart, gritty, a team player, and extremely kind-hearted."

Hallie was an "instrumental member" of their 3rd/4th grade team last spring.

#12. She loved and showed passion for the game at a very young age. After our Shooting Stars program she became our... Posted by Maine Basketball Club Gym - MBC on Saturday, July 23, 2022