Grant from 10 Tampa Bay helps create new food pantry

The TEGNA Foundation gave Dawning Family Services a $5,000 dollar grant to help kick-start a food pantry.

You’ve heard a lot lately about the rising prices of rent in the Tampa Bay area, and it’s forcing some families to seek help at emergency shelters.

That’s what happened to Antoinette Moore. A dramatic increase in rent nearly had her out on the streets.

“$3,000 was too much for me to raise in thirty days,” said Moore. “At first I was about to panic.”

But Moore got help from Dawning Family Services in Tampa. Dawning is a not-for-profit that provides emergency housing.

Case managers there were able to find Moore a new affordable place to live.

To help folks like Moore who are struggling, 10 Tampa Bay and our parent company's TEGNA Foundation gave Dawning Family Services a $5,000 dollar grant to help kick-start a food pantry there.

"The pantry’s been a tremendous help," said Dawning's CEO Mona Duffus. "Most of the families that come to us, as the only low-barrier shelter in Hillsborough County, come to us with just the clothes on their back. They might be living in a park or their car."

According to Duffus, COVID-19 has really increased the need for services, and the group has plans to expand. Dawning wants to build a shelter and counseling center near its offices on North Armenia Avenue.