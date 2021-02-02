Super Bowl LV, 10 Tampa Bay grant helps community garden grow

A grant from 10 Tampa Bay and the TEGNA Foundation helps create a community garden in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — It was a cold, blustery day, but children helped create a bright spot in their community.

Dozens of children helped plant a new community garden at the Oaks at Riverview Community Center. The center is run by the Tampa Housing Authority and serves low-income families that live nearby.

Working with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, a $10,000 grant from 10 Tampa Bay and the TEGNA Foundation helped create the garden project.

The community center will use the garden to grow their lessons on science, nutrition and wellness.

Dexter Jackson, former Buccaneer star and now Sports and Youth Manager for the Tampa Housing Authority, says the garden will be a great place for parents and kids to work together.

“I think it will help kids get away from social media so much and get outside and be kids,” said Jackson.

On Monday, the children planted a variety of greens, including collards and lettuce. Tomato plants will go in soon.

Claire Lessinger with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission says the garden is a perfect example of how hosting the Super Bowl leaves a lasting impression on the community.

“When we talk about our legacy program and the $2 million that we’re putting back into the community, it’s about sustainable programs and initiatives and this garden is exactly what that is,” she said.

“This garden will live on forever. It will help families forever.”