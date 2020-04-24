We know moms have had a lot to deal with lately: working at home, teaching kids, preparing meals, reading nighttime stories…and the list goes on and on.

Even if your mother is no longer with you, we know she holds a special place in your heart.

During the weeks surrounding Mother’s Day, 10News will feature Mom Moments. With your help, we will honor mothers with special on-air promotions, segments in our newscasts, and posts on our website and social media pages.

If you would like the chance to honor your mother in this way, please send us a nice photograph of your mother and a short video telling us about why she is so special to you.

If your mom video is chosen for use, we will notify you and send you a link to share.

Please fill out the following form and follow the instructions to upload your photo and video. By doing so, you give 10News permission to use your video and photograph on our air and on all digital platforms.

