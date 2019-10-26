PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The 10News team did some hands-on research Saturday on house building. About 40 members of the 10News WTSP staff turned out to help build two homes with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco. They put on siding, pounded together frames for walls, and cleaned up the construction site.

10News Anchor Allison Kropff was head weed-whacker and fears she may not be able to lift her arms to type on Monday. Kropff said the highlight of the day was meeting a woman who will eventually call this neighborhood “Home Sweet Home”.

“It was awesome to meet the homeowner. She’s here to watch her home being built,” said Kropff. “And to know that we all put a little love into her home, it makes me feel really good.”

10News helps Habitat for Humanity

Tiffany Brown says she can’t wait to move in, so much so, that sometimes she checks on the construction process twice a day. It will be a better place to raise her daughter. “It’s life-changing,” said Brown. “Physically, mentally, and spiritually-it’s been life-changing.”,

The crew worked on homes in a development called Tellor Estates on 62nd Avenue North in Pinellas Park. Eventually, Habitat will build 75 homes there. Earlier this year, 10News and the TEGNA Foundation gave Habitat for Humanity a $30,000 grant to help landscape the development.

Mike Sutton, Pinellas Habitat’s CEO, says with this area’s rising rent, the need for affordable housing continues to grow. It’s hoped Tellor Estates will help working families who are spending too much of their income on rent and living in crowded or substandard housing.

Habitat can always use more volunteers. Take it from the 10News team, it’s a wonderful experience! For more information click here.

