'What Ty did for a living is pure art': Celebration of life held for head brewer of 3 Daughters Brewing

Hundreds gathered at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Ty Weaver.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The head brewer at a popular St. Petersburg brewery is being remembered as a dedicated husband, father and businessman.

Ty Weaver, 50, was killed in a motorcycle accident on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday last week. Nearly a week later, hundreds of people gathered at his business, 3 Daughters Brewing, to celebrate his life.

Ty's longtime business partner says his creative genius can never be replaced.

"What Ty did for a living is pure art," CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing Mike Harting said, "The canvas that artists' used to paint on, Ty's was liquid, and he could do things with liquid that I couldn't imagine."

Ty's friends and family told 10 Tampa Bay 3 Daughter's Brewing was more than his work, it was his passion.

"The 8 million cans that we made last year, everything was designed by Ty," Harting said. "He was never satisfied."

Ty's immediate family did not wish to speak on camera, but his widow shared that Ty was a dedicated husband and father to their three children. She also said he was a man of faith, who now rests with his father in heaven.

In an official statement, 3 Daughters Brewing said:

"The 3 Daughters Brewing family is overwhelmed by the tremendous amount of love and support from the community for the unexpected passing of our Head Brewer, Ty Weaver. Ty was an exceptional person whose talent, dedication, and love for the art of brewing were unmatched. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and the 3 Daughters community. We respectfully asked for privacy for his family during this time of grief."

The late head brewer was riding a motorcycle when he ran into the back of an SUV that slowed down for traffic ahead of them, Florida Highway Patrol said. He was thrown from his motorcycle and then run over by a semi-truck.