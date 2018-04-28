Ashton Wicker has spent the last few days like any normal kid out of school would -- playing video games. Although, he's had to figure out how to do so with his dominant hand in a cast.

Wicker, 7, and his stepfather, 45-year-old Ronald E. Joyce, were driving on Grooms Road during the evening of Sunday April 15. They were rushed to Moses Cone after a mobile home rolled off of its foundation and slammed into their car.

The car carrying a Reidsville man and his stepson was crushed by a mobile home knocked off its foundation during the storm.

“I wasn’t but two minutes from my house and it came out of nowhere. I could see it coming from the passenger side of my car, over. There was a lot of banging and all that after that and all I could think about was Ashton. I was looking back at him and he was going in and out on me. I just said, ‘Ashton hold on. Don’t you leave me.’ And I just got out of the car, got enough strength to open the door to get him out. And that’s when I ran, ran with him into that house across the street,” Joyce previously told WFMY News 2.

The pair had serious injuries. Joyce sustained a collapsed lung, fractured rib and gashes to his hand. He's out of work for now as his right hand heals. He still has substantial pain and can't grip with his right hand.

Wicker and Joyce in the hospital after being injured during the tornado.

7-year-old Wicker endured a 3-hour surgery to his head and arm. His right arm has a cast, protecting it as severed nerves heal. He still has numbness in his head and right fingers. Considering what he went through less than two weeks ago, he's made a miraculous recovery.

“As long as he’s okay, I’ll be fine. It makes me smile just to see him. But it breaks my heart to see him like he is, but I know he’s gonna be alright,” Joyce told us of his stepson.

Wicker is still recovering at home and has not yet returned to school. His mother says he may go back on Monday, doing only half days. He loves baseball and can't wait to be well enough to get back on his recreation team, but his mom says that could take as long as a year.

© 2018 WFMY