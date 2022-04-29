AAPI-owned businesses around Tampa Bay to support this month

From restaurants to coffee shops, here's a list of local Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned businesses.

TAMPA, Fla. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the significant historical and cultural contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

The APPI umbrella covers several cultures throughout the entire continent, including:

Eastern Asian countries (China, Japan and Korea)

Southern Asian countries (India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan)

Southeast Asian countries (the Philipines, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia)

Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan)

West Asian countries (Iraq, Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia)

Pacific Islands (Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia)

Although, the communities that celebrate AAPI Heritage month is always evolving.

This month is a time to educate yourself on AAPI history while uplifting and supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the country, especially during a time that our country is facing a surge of anti-Asian hate crimes. A good way to start is by taking advantage of the incredible AAPI-owned business right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Here's a list of some AAPI-owned businesses around Tampa and St. Pete curated in part by Yelp Tampa Bay and the City of Tampa that we can support this month.

Food

Tea, coffee, boba & cocktails