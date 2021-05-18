'Asian and American' special premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday on 10 Tampa Bay's Roku and Fire TV apps

It features reporting by Brightside reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen.

TAMPA, Fla. — The deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings helped further propel the national conversation about stopping hateful acts against the Asian American Pacific Islander community, which had already been targeted during the pandemic.

10 Tampa Bay Brightside reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen teamed up with journalists from across the country who also work for our parent company, TEGNA, to help tell stories that dive deeper and add historical insights into what we're seeing now in the United States.

Their collective reporting will be featured in our "Asian and American" special report, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on 10 Tampa Bay's Roku and Fire TV apps.

If you don't have our Roku or Fire TV apps, search "10 Tampa Bay" on your smart TV.

