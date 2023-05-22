Tampa dim sum chef uses 100-year-old family recipes

Meishan Lu’s mother is a certified dim sum chef, and both of her grandparents are master dim sum chefs.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Meishan Lu has three generations of dim sum chefs behind her craft of cuisine and a collective century of skills. She now owns and runs Heritage Dim Sum, delivering and serving up traditional flavors that have been enjoyed from generation to generation and from Canton, China to Tampa, Florida.

“What I’m doing here, they are over 100-year-old recipes,” she explained.

Lu's great-grandfather was behind the boom of dim sum in China, decades ago.

“Gong Tao, that’s the first restaurant they started really incorporating dim sum into the restaurant. Dim sum used to just be the dessert after dinner,” Lu said.

As its popularity grew, so did the population of chefs. Lu’s mother is a certified dim sum chef, and both of her grandparents are master dim sum chefs.

Meishan Lu went to culinary school in Miami and now offers catering and delivery options of dim sum locally in Tampa, and at the monthly weekend market on Felicitous on 51st.

“For us, we are away from our home, from our root where we come from,” Lu explained. “Eating this, that really brings us the feeling that we’re still celebrating with our family back home.”

Lu is hoping to showcase her timeless traditions not only to the next generation but to the entire Tampa Bay community.