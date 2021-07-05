x
Majority of All Faiths Food Bank distributions available Tuesday ahead of storm

The organization said it is ready to provide emergency support with its food bank when needed.

SARASOTA, Fla. — All Faiths Food Bank is prepared for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Elsa and said it is ready to provide emergency support when needed.

All operations and distributions scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 are continuing as normal with the exception of the following:

  • Riverview High School Mobile Pantry, 5:30 p.m., is canceled

For all available locations and latest info, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org

All Faiths is the only food bank and largest hunger-relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, according to the organization's website. It is a nonprofit organization and a certified member of the Feeding America network.

