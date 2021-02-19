$55K worth of furniture donated to families transitioning out of homelessness

The families were aided by the Super Bowl's Forever 55 Initiative.

TAMPA, Fla — Although the Super Bowl has left Tampa, the impact it had on the community is still being felt today, as Ashley HomeStore announced it made a huge donation towards one of the host committee's charities.

More than $55,000 worth of furniture was donated to Forever 55 and Metropolitan Ministries' Families Project, which aided in transitioning families out of homelessness. The new homes will now be furnished with sofas, chairs, tables and plenty of decor thanks to Ashley HomeStore's donation.

"For families transitioning out of homelessness, the gift of furniture not only eases a financial burden, but it's also a dream come true," said Tim Marks, President and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries.

"Moreover, it goes beyond the furniture and becomes about their dignity. I have seen families drop to their knees full of tears and gratitude upon seeing their furnished apartments, and we couldn't be more grateful to Ashley HomeStore for this meaningful donation."

The Forever 55 Initiative was a series of projects created by the Super Bowl Host Committee centered around giving back to the community.