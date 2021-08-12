Attorney General Moody announces partnership with 7K convenience stores to help increase crime tips

A free anonymous reporting app was also announced during a Thursday press conference.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to encourage Floridians to provide tips to law enforcement, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday that convenience stores across the state will display information on how to make an anonymous tip.

"Not just law enforcement that has to stand up, be brave, engage and push back against violent criminals who want to prey on our communities," she said during a news conference with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

In partnership with Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, nearly 7,000 convenience stores will receive signage on their doors and behind the counter for **TIPS.

The Attorney General's Office first announced the first of its kind statewide anonymous crime reporting tip line last year followed by an increase in award money for tips that lead to a conviction.

"We have been proactive in seeking the help of Floridians and saying we will not tolerate that in Florida and we will do everything within our power to work together towards a stronger, safer Florida," Moody said.

Moody also announced the launch of a free app that allows you to anonymously report crime right when you see it. To find the app, you'll need to search for "Florida Crime Stoppers" in your phone's app store.