Volunteers prep 30,000 backpacks to give away for free

The Bullard Family Foundation will be hosting their annual back to school bash on July 29th. They will give 30,000 and provide medical services to kids for free.

TAMPA, Fla. — As summer heats up, parents will soon need to prepare their kids to go back to school. Helping make the summer-to-school transition easier is the Bullard Family Foundation.

Over the weekend, 500 volunteers spent their Saturday preparing backpacks and school supplies to hand out to kids for free in two weeks. The event will take place at 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, where kids can receive free supplies.

Anyone in the community can come out and get a free backpack filled with supplies, plus they are offering free medical services.

It's all made possible because of the Founder of the Bullard Family Foundation, Thaddeus Bullard, also known for his title as WWE's Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil. He has put this event on for six years in a row.

"It’s not just about the backpacks, it’s about the other resources. Things I didn’t have as a child," Bullard stated.

Parents have the opportunity to sign their children up to get medical services at no cost. This includes a physical exam, a dental exam and an eye exam.

Helping play a big role in putting this event on are AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For this, parents will need to register ahead of time.

If you would like to come out and get a free backpack with school supplies, you can register here.