Tampa Bay area crews help rescue dozens of Floridians impacted by Hurricane Sally

Tampa Bay rescue teams deployed to northern Florida have been helping those who may have been trapped by high waters and flooding.

As some Floridians in the state's Panhandle and along its Gulf Coast continue assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Sally and restore their homes, crews from Tampa Bay are there to lend a hand.

Hillsborough County estimates its crews have helped rescue around 30 people from homes filled with or trapped by floodwaters.

Florida’s Task Force-3 Swiftwater Rescue Team is made up of special operations rescue crews from Hillsborough, Tampa and St. Pete Fire Rescue departments.

In addition to helping people, the rescue crews also helped save five dogs and two cats in the two-day span. The crew also helped tend to medical needs and deliver generators to homes without power by boat.

Most of the rescue team's work was done in Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County. The crew will stay and continue to help until their services are no longer needed.

The team brought seven boats, 20 vehicles and supplies like tents, showers, air conditioners, toilets and their own food and water as to not compete for the resources needed for those in the impacted area.

