INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Indian Rocks Beach now has mini community gardens filled with free produce around their community.

Mayor Cookie Kennedy said she didn’t need a land grant or funding to make this possible, just donations, volunteers and a drive to increase healthy options.

“I was on a transportation trip in Indianapolis and I noticed there were some Earth boxes around the city and I asked questions about it. And I liked the idea and I thought that we could bring the concept and work it throughout our community in Indian Rocks Beach,” Kennedy explained.

Residents can now walk around the town and grab fresh produce for free from the four locations including a local church and arts center. At Kennedy's box, a group of kid volunteers made her box possible.

"I thought it was a great learning experience plus giving. And I thought we could have fun," Kennedy said.

The kids were involved from the beginning to the end, making the garden box and planting.

“We are taking plants which you would probably get at a store or something and we are planting them in this garden for people who need like plants to eat,” explained one young volunteer.

Community members can stop by the boxes and snip whatever produce they need. Produce bags are provided, and the best part is the bags are made of cassava. The starchy vegetable is biodegradable, so if the bags accidentally make their way to the grass or ocean they will easily decompose.

