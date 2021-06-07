x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Community

Top-rated locks to keep your bicycle safe

Durable bike locks could cost you upwards of $130.
Credit: WTSP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is popular for biking with more than 130 miles of bicycle facilities in the city of Tampa alone. Plus, after quarantining for so long due to the pandemic, more and more people are looking to get outside. 

But when you hop on your bike to head to your destination, you'll need to be sure to pack a lock that will keep it safe from bad actors. 

"Traditionally, bicycle theft has been viewed by law enforcement as a relatively low priority. However, due to the increases in overall usage, criminal statistics show that nationally, the problem of bicycle theft is on the rise and needs to be addressed," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's bike registration page reads.

So, to ensure your bike is secure before you leave it unattended, here are some of the top-rated bike locks online:

Kryptonite New-U Evolution Mini-7: $70

  • Steel shackle
  • Double-loop cable to secure the front wheel
  • Includes transportation system to carry lock
  • Center keyway

Abus Bordo Granit X-Plus 6500: $136

  • Folding lock that incorporates “granite”
  • Picking resistant cylinder
  • Comes with 2 keys

Hiplok Z Lok Combo: $24

  • Adjustable zip tie design
  • 3-digit locking
  • Flexible, toughened nylon outside coating
  • Reinforced steel core and locking head

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain: $128

  • Hardened manganese steel
  • “Maximum security” New York Disc Lock
  • Double deadbolt locking
  • Comes with 3 keys

Crystal Vision Anti-Theft Loud 130db Alarm: $40

  • Hardened steel body and Ubar
  • Weatherproof
  • Anti-theft alarm triggered by vibration, breakage and disassembly
  • Comes with keys/accessories

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter