Top-rated locks to keep your bicycle safe

Durable bike locks could cost you upwards of $130.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is popular for biking with more than 130 miles of bicycle facilities in the city of Tampa alone. Plus, after quarantining for so long due to the pandemic, more and more people are looking to get outside.

But when you hop on your bike to head to your destination, you'll need to be sure to pack a lock that will keep it safe from bad actors.

"Traditionally, bicycle theft has been viewed by law enforcement as a relatively low priority. However, due to the increases in overall usage, criminal statistics show that nationally, the problem of bicycle theft is on the rise and needs to be addressed," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's bike registration page reads.

So, to ensure your bike is secure before you leave it unattended, here are some of the top-rated bike locks online:

Steel shackle

Double-loop cable to secure the front wheel

Includes transportation system to carry lock

Center keyway

Folding lock that incorporates “granite”

Picking resistant cylinder

Comes with 2 keys

Adjustable zip tie design

3-digit locking

Flexible, toughened nylon outside coating

Reinforced steel core and locking head

Hardened manganese steel

“Maximum security” New York Disc Lock

Double deadbolt locking

Comes with 3 keys

Hardened steel body and Ubar

Weatherproof

Anti-theft alarm triggered by vibration, breakage and disassembly

Comes with keys/accessories