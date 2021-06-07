Top-rated locks to keep your bicycle safe

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is popular for biking with more than 130 miles of bicycle facilities in the city of Tampa alone. Plus, after quarantining for so long due to the pandemic, more and more people are looking to get outside.
But when you hop on your bike to head to your destination, you'll need to be sure to pack a lock that will keep it safe from bad actors.
"Traditionally, bicycle theft has been viewed by law enforcement as a relatively low priority. However, due to the increases in overall usage, criminal statistics show that nationally, the problem of bicycle theft is on the rise and needs to be addressed," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's bike registration page reads.
So, to ensure your bike is secure before you leave it unattended, here are some of the top-rated bike locks online:
- Steel shackle
- Double-loop cable to secure the front wheel
- Includes transportation system to carry lock
- Center keyway
- Folding lock that incorporates “granite”
- Picking resistant cylinder
- Comes with 2 keys
Hiplok Z Lok Combo: $24
- Adjustable zip tie design
- 3-digit locking
- Flexible, toughened nylon outside coating
- Reinforced steel core and locking head
- Hardened manganese steel
- “Maximum security” New York Disc Lock
- Double deadbolt locking
- Comes with 3 keys
- Hardened steel body and Ubar
- Weatherproof
- Anti-theft alarm triggered by vibration, breakage and disassembly
- Comes with keys/accessories
