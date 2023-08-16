Beyoncé receives warm welcome to Tampa ahead of concert with large mural near downtown

A local super-fan wanted to make sure the singer felt a warm welcome to the city by painting a mural of her.

TAMPA, Fla. — The day has officially arrived when "Queen Bey" will grace the stage in Tampa to perform hit songs and bring her "Energy" to the "Bey Hive" during her "Renaissance World Tour."

Fans from all over are preparing for Beyoncé to take over Raymond James Stadium starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday – but one fan, in particular, has gone above and beyond.

Local super-fan, Cam Parker, wanted to make sure the singer felt a warm welcome to the city by painting a mural of her just north of downtown Tampa.

"I have been there since the beginning," Parker said. "...Being so close to Beyonce's age, I feel like we've literally grown up together. ...I feel like I've witnessed it all and gone through it all with her."

The massive mural of the Grammy winner off Tampa Street features vibrant colors along with different paintings of her and lyrics to songs off the "Renaissance" album.

Parker said he wants the crowd at Tampa's concert to beat Miami's energy and that of every other city Beyoncé performs in.

"It's kind of like a spiritual experience," he said. "Because we're all there for the same purpose, feeling pretty much the same things.

"The same awe, the same joy, the same sass. 'Oh my God. I love this song. Oh my God, that dress.'"